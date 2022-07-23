Man wounded in Rock Island shooting late Friday

A man suffered what Rock Island Police are describing as “serious but non-life-threatening” gunshot wounds Friday night.

Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said in a news release Saturday that officers were sent to the 1200 block of 12th Avenue at 11:15 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired with a victim.

Police located a 33-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to UnityPoint Healt- Trinity Rock Island for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”