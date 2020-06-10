Manfred says '100%' chance of MLB season, new proposal soon

NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there is "100%" chance of big league ball this year.

Major League Baseball will make another proposal to start the pandemic-delayed season, but Manfred vowed Wednesday to unilaterally order opening day if an agreement is not reached.

The players' association made its second proposal Tuesday, asking for an 89-game regular season and 100% of prorated salaries. MLB's plan a day earlier was for a 76-game season, would guarantee 50% of prorated salaries and hinge 25% in additional money on the postseason's completion.

MLB has threatened a shorter schedule if players insist on 100% of their prorated salaries. The union likely would file a grievance, contending a longer schedule was economically feasible and asking arbitrator Mark Irvings to award damages.

There has not been a big league schedule of fewer than 80 games since 1879. Both MLB and the union have proposed expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to as many as 16 this year and next, but that enlarged postseason is contingent on a deal.