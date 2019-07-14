Maquoketa Speedway

Andover Meat IMCA Late Models

Feature (25 laps) – 1. 58 Jeremiah Hurst 2. 10T Jeff Tharp 3. 6D Doug Nigh 4. 7 Andy Nezworski 5. 60 Dalton Simonsen 6. 14 B.J. Jackson 7. R19 Joe Ross 8. 12 Donnie Pataska 9. 007 Lake Knutti 10. 13JR Colt Leal 11. 72 Dave Hammond (Did Not Start – 23 Todd VanTassel)

1st Heat (10 laps) – 1. Jackson 2. Nezworski 3. Tharp 4. Pataska

2nd Heat (10 laps) – 1. Hurst 2. Ross 3. VanTassel 4. Nigh

QCJeeps.com IMCA Modifieds

Feature (20 laps) – 1. B1 Jeff Larson 2. 3G Bryce Garnhart 3. 22H Jordan Hicks 4. 88 Jaden Fryer 5. 11 Ray Cox, Jr. 6. 60F Jarrett Franzen 7. 7M Matt Short 8. 77J Steve Johnson 9. 53 Matt Stein 10. 19B Austin Blume 11. J1 Jim Sandusky 12. V Milo Veloz 13. 31A Kory Meier 14. 40 Nathan Hall 15. 10 Keith Feller 16. 09 Kelsey Hayes 17. 9 Derek Wilson 18. 80N Richard Nelson 19, 21A Chuck Mayerhofer 20. 7 Keith Haislip 21. 89 Tom Pestka 22. 14D Dustin Morden (Did Not Start – 4B Mitch Boles)

1st Heat (10 laps) – 1. Garnhart 2. Fryer 3. Stein 4. Feller

2nd Heat (10 laps) – 1. Larson 2. Hicks 3. Wilson 4. Meier

3rd Heat (10 laps) – 1. Johnson 2. Cox 3. Franzen 4. Pestka

B&D Pit Stop IMCA SportMods

Feature (15 laps) – 1. 3T Tyler Soppe 2. 72 Jacob Ellithorpe 3. 44 Joe Grant 4. 9 Scott Williams 5. T23 Tony Olson 6. 43LV Logan Veloz 7. 35JR Justin Becker 8. 47 Corey Kuntzelman 9. 813 Aaron Hitt 10. 45 Kolin King 11. 39R Rance Powell 12. B21 Brandon Tharp 13. 7M Nate Miller 14. 13 Robert Patava 15. 17 Jed Frederick 16. R2 Ryan Reed 17. 6R Rusty Deshaw 18. W30 Tim Wade 19. 4 Jerry Miles 20. 42Y Justin Yarolem (Disqualified – K3 Kyle Olson)

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Tharp 2. Miles 3. Becker 4. Grant

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Reed 2. Williams 3. K. Olson 4. Deshaw

3rd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Powell 2. Ellithorpe 3. T. Olson 4. Frederick

GRE / REV Chassis IMCA Stock Cars

Feature (15 laps) – 1. 27Z Chase Zaruba 2. 38 Jimmy Comins 3. 5B Tim Bader 4. 6C Chris Hinrichs 5. 3T Terry Dulin 6. 80X Jared Waterman 7. 8K Kyle Merkes 8. 22 Cord Mitchell.

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Bader 2. Hinrichs 3. Dulin 4. Comins.

Shawn’s Auto Service IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature (15 laps) – 1. 09 Daniel Wauters 2. 01 Kile Vohringer 3. 58B Randy Byerly 4. 11S Shane Oberbreckling 5. 3B Brandon White 6. 4R Randy Lamar 7. 7M Dustin Morhardt 8. M1 Lane Vohringer 9. 18 Dawson Bowling

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. L. Vohringer 2. Oberbreckling 3. Wauters 4. Morhardt

2nd Heat (6 laps) – 1. White 2. K. Vohringer 3. Lamar 4. Byerly

Obie’s Bar and Restaurant / B&C Liquor 4 Cylinders

Feature (12 laps) – 1. 53 Cody Vandusen 2. 4R Ashley Reuman 3. C22 Dustin Forbes 4. 3M Brett Marshall 5. T78 Tyler Shady 6. 24 Kore Lana 7. 47 Thomas Adams 8. 88 Jamie Wood 9. 7 Rob Harding 10. 2M Brian Marshall 11. F68 Brenda Forbes (Did Not Start – 3 Steven Schmitz).

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. Adams 2. VanDusen 3. Reuman 4. Bri. Marshall

2nd Heat (6 laps) – 1. Lana 2. Wood 3. Shady 4. B. Forbes

