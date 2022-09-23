Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Says the landlord, "They just up and bailed."
Two men — one a retired Rock Island High School teacher and coach — were killed and two other people were injured Friday night in a three-vehi…
A Davenport woman died Wednesday night when the truck she was in crashed while fleeing from the Iowa State Patrol.
The 17-year-old kid shot and killed Sunday in Rock Island was a boxer christened with the first name Angel.
Witnesses say Joseph West had access to student files.
In one of the most disheartening losses, the Bettendorf football program has reached a point it has not been at in nearly five decades.
A Davenport man on probation for selling drugs out of his home is facing charges in connection with the overdose death of his 22-month-old son.
A 19-year-old is accused of shooting and wounding a woman as she fled a house on West 6th Street in Davenport
IOWA CITY — The first quarter of Iowa's 2022 football season could be an episode of Strangest Things.
The Davenport Community School District has made strides on a long-range facilities master plan since June 2021–something district leadership says is vital for operational efficiency, but requires hard decisions like potential school closures.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.