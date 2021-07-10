Marcia Sorensen

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Warrants filed in the Scott County Court system Tuesday outline a timeline of what may have happened the night Breasia Terrell disappeared.
- Updated
The gunman who shot three people in a Chicago alley on the Fourth of July may have gotten away with the attack that left a woman dead — had a witness with a concealed carry license not stepped in, police suggested.
- Updated
E-commerce giant Amazon plans to build a 640,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Davenport, creating more than 1,000 permanent jobs, city of Davenport and Quad Cities Chamber officials announced Wednesday.
- Updated
It has taken a long time for Monica Coussens-Danner to muster the courage to tell her story of loss, triumph, sexism, hardship, and leadership…
- Updated
You can watch the announcement live beginning at 10 a.m. on our Facebook page.
- Updated
Davenport police arrested two men wanted on outstanding warrants after both led police on high-speed chases around the city in a 20-minute win…
- Updated
After a standoff that lasted more than four hours Friday morning, neighbors in the area of W. 14th and Myrtle streets cheered Davenport police as two suspects were taken into custody.
- Updated
- 6 min to read
Pachino Hill goes through the list slowly in a controlled, even-toned voice. There doesn’t seem to be any more emotion there than if he was te…
- Updated
Shannon Songer's boyfriend attacked her with a knife In August of 2020. Now she is sharing her scars in hopes of helping other victims of domestic abuse.
Amazon will invest $250 million in Davenport fulfillment center, city officials say. About 1,000 people will work there, with starting wages at $16 an hour
- Updated
The Quad-Cities can expect to see more housing, higher local wages and further job creation as Amazon plans to bring 1,000 full-time jobs to D…