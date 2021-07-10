 Skip to main content
Marcia Sorensen
Marcia Sorensen

In Memory

Marcia Sorensen

June 10 1938- July 4 2020.

We think of you always, We talk about you still, you have never been forgotten and you never will. beloved wife, Mother, Grandmother, your smile and laugh is missed by all, your loving Husband and Family

