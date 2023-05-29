Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SILVIS — The first round of the Advocates Professional Golf Association’s tournament at TPC Deere Run in Silvis is in the books. Marcus Byrd — a 25-year-old from Washington D.C. — is currently leading the event at 4-under par.

Byrd managed a bogey-free round at a course that is gearing up to host the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic in July. Byrd birdied the fifth and sixth holes, which are par fours. He also picked up birdies at the par-3 12th and the par-5 17th.

Byrd is tightly trailed by a host of individuals, as seven players are within two strokes of the lead. Wyatt Worthington II and Davin White are closest to Byrd on the leaderboard, both tied for second at 3-under par.

White had an adventurous round Monday. The 30-year-old from Newport, Tennessee, shot 4-under-par in his first six holes of the day. Then, he bogeyed the par-3 seventh and the par-4 eighth.

White recovered from his back-to-back bogeys by recording birdies on the par-4 14th and the par-3 16th. He closed his day with a bogey at the par-4 18th.

Like White’s entire round, Worthing II’s back nine was also exciting. Worthington II recorded three pars, three birdies, one eagle and two bogeys.

Mahindra Lutchman, Alec Martinez, Jarred Garcia, Kevin Hall and Marcus Smith Jr. are all tied for fourth at 2-under par. Smith Jr. is a Rockford, Illinois, native, a graduate of Winnebago High School, and a Howard men’s golf alum.

Smith Jr. had an eventful first first round, recording three birdies on the front nine and one bogey on the back. Smith Jr. birdied the par-5 second, par-3 seventh and par-4 eighth. His bogey came at the par-5 17th.

The second and final round of the tournament will be played on Tuesday at TPC Deere Run.