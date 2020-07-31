June 22, 1928-July 28, 2020

DAVENPORT — Margaret Eva Duling, 92, of Davenport, entered Heaven on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Davenport, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport where she had served on the altar guild. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at rungemortuary.com.

Margaret was born June 22, 1928, in Alcester, South Dakota. She was the loving daughter of Henry and Matilda (Tiedemann) Pien. She married Cornelius “Bud” W. Duling on June 22, 1948 in Davenport; he preceded her in death in 1990.

For 10 years, she was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Donahue, Iowa. She then went to work as a sales clerk at Turnstyle (Venture), retiring in 1991. She enjoyed flower gardening, playing dice and dominoes and traveling.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Bruce (Vickie) Duling and Casey (Robin) Duling; grandchildren: Madison Duling, Collin (Laura) Duling, Wyatt Duling, Hannah (Nicko) Cruz; and great-grandchildren, Everett and Gwendolyn Duling. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Hans Voss.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0