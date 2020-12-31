Margaret Kibben to become first woman to serve as House chaplain

"Her integrity, experience and patriotism will serve the Congress and the Country well, as she ministers to the needs of Members," Pelosi said in a statement. "This historic appointment was made possible by the values-based leadership of Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, and I thank him and all Members of the bipartisan group leading the search … for their successful work. Their recommendation was accepted by Leader McCarthy and me."

Kibben is a Presbyterian minister, the first from that particular denomination to hold the position since the Rev. Bernard Braskamp, who served in the 1950s and 1960s. Fox News first reported the pending appointment.

While House chaplains are typically elected alongside other House officers at the start of each Congress (and often re-elected) Conroy's tenure was almost cut short in 2018 as part of a rather unusual saga.

Then-Speaker Paul D. Ryan of Wisconsin moved to push out Conroy, a Jesuit priest, but the effort faced pushback from Democrats led by then-Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who is Catholic — and from a few Republicans.

"The service of Father Pat Conroy has been a blessing to Members on both sides of the aisle," Pelosi said. "Throughout his service, Father Pat fulfilled the calling of St. Ignatius of Loyola: 'for the greater glory of God.' His service has been a spiritual and moral anchor for Members, grounding our institution in the values of faith and country and reminding our Members of our responsibilities to our great nation and constituents. All Members wish Father Pat well as he enjoys his well-deserved retirement from the House."

