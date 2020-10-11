Marilyn Prouty, an only child, loved having a big family

After growing up an only child, Marilyn Elizabeth Prouty knew she wanted a big family — a dozen children, to be specific.

She almost met her goal, having 11 children over two decades — the oldest born in 1949 and the youngest in 1967.

"It ended up being a lot of work, with all those kids running around," said her son, Michael Prouty.

Her 11 children are now scattered — one son lived with her in Marion until she needed more help than he could provide, some stayed close to the Cedar Rapids area and others ventured outside Iowa. But, no matter where they laid their hat, Marilyn’s children always knew they had a home with her.

After a fierce four-day battle with COVID-19, Marilyn died on May 25 in Cedar Rapids. She was 92 years old.

Born in 1927, Marilyn grew up "spoiled rotten" in Marion. Although her parents doted on their only child, Marilyn still managed to be a hard worker, Michael said.

She worked as an operator at Marion Telephone Co. and became its youngest supervisor ever at age 18. While at the phone company, she met Daniel Prouty, her future husband.