New Ground Theatre concludes its run of "Marjorie Prime," Jordan Harrison’s Pulitzer-nominated play, this weekend at the Village Theatre 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $18 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors over the age of 55. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/newgroundtheatre.

Friday-Sunday, The Village Theatre, $15-$18

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bi-State Digital Editor

Load comments