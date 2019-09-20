A concert with Mark Mulcahy, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts, The Prime Movers, Flash In A Pan, FACS will be Friday, Sept. 27, at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. Tickets, at $25-$30 for this all-ages show, are available at www.ticketfly.com. Doors open at 5 p.m. with music 7-11 p.m.

