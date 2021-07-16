June 1, 2020

Marquis Tousant, 23, was shot at by Officer Greg Behning during a night of unrest and violence throughout Davenport. Tousant died from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, though police were unsure whether the shot that killed Tousant came from Behning . They later said the bullet fragment from Tousant’s body possessed similar characteristics to the bullets fired from Behning’s gun.

Behning and two other officers were on patrol that night when they were reportedly ambushed in an alley. More than a dozen shots were fired and one officer narrowly avoided being hit in the head. Behning returned fire and the suspect vehicle fled. Officers found Tousant dead when they returned to the scene later that night. A gun was found under Tousant's body that matched bullets found in the truck the officers were patrolling in.