Marquisha Harris, Moline

Given she graduated from Moline in 2011 and I started working here in 2012, I never had an opportunity to see Harris play in person.

The numbers speak for themselves.

The 5-11 post is Moline's all-time leading scorer (1,569 points) and rebounder (992). Harris averaged 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds for the 21-win Maroons as a senior to collect first team all-conference, all-Metro and all-state accolades.

Harris went on to a successful career at Western Michigan. She averaged 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds during her junior season.

She has gone on to play professionally, spending a couple of years in Spain and later in Germany.

