Three decades after Martin Sexton began performing at coffee shops and on the streets of Boston, he has cemented his place as treasured singer/songwriter. Sexton has released 11 albums, each blending folk, blues, rock and pop styles and emotion-filled lyrics. See Sexton, along with Chris Trapper, on Thursday at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and are available at eventbrite.com.

7 p.m. Thursday, Stardust, $25

