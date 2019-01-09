Martin Sexton, a folk/blues/rock singer/songwriter who has released 11 albums, will play a seated show on Thursday at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. He will be joined by opener Chris Trapper. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and are available at eventbrite.com.

