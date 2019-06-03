In “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short present new musical sketches and have conversations about their careers, most memorable encounters and their lives in show business. Special guests will be the Steep Canyon Rangers. The show is Sunday, June 9, at the Adler Theatre, 126 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, starting at $80, are available at the Adler box office and www.ticketmaster.com.

