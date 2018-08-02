Jose Martinez is making the most of his limited opportunities.
Martinez sliced an opposite-field pinch-hit single to the right-center field gap off Wade Davis with one out in the ninth inning, driving in the tying and go-ahead runs and lifting the St. Louis Cardinals over the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Thursday.
"Trying to put the ball in play, trying just to get one run, that's the most important thing," Martinez said.
Greg Garcia singled with one out against Davis (1-4) and took third on a single by rookie Harrison Bader.
Bader stole second, and Martinez singled on a high fastball, giving the Cardinals their ninth walk-off win this season.
It was the first career walk-off RBI for Martinez, whose playing time has decreased since Mike Shildt became the interim manager on July 14.
"It's a great teammate. That's probably one of the best compliments I can give Jose," Shildt said. "He's still getting opportunities. He's not getting quite as many, but he's determined to make the most of them and showed up ready to take a really quality at-bat with a nice plan."
Davis has a career-high five blown saves in 36 chances.
"I left it over the plate," he said. "A couple of line drive hits there. Obviously, the stolen base didn't help either."
White Sox 6, Royals 4: Jose Abreu hit a tying home run off Jason Adam in the eighth and pinch-hitter Daniel Palka had a three-run homer off Jason Hammel later in the inning, leading the Chicago White Sox over the Kansas City Royals 6-4 Thursday.
In a matchup of teams on track to both lose 100 or more games, the White Sox avoided getting swept in the three-game series.
Kansas City overcame a 2-0 deficit when pinch-hitter Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Xavier Cedeno (1-0), but Abreu homered with one out in the bottom half against Adam (0-3). Abreu's 141st big league homer moved him ahead of Ron Kittle into sole possession of 10th on the White Sox career list.
Avisail Garcia doubled, Omar Narvaez was intentionally walked and Hammel relieved. Palka drove a hanging slider a half-dozen rows in the right-centerfield bleachers. He tied the White Sox record of three pinch homers in one season, set by Oscar Gamble in 1977.
Padres 6, Cubs 1: Austin Hedges hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, Robbie Erlin pitched two-hit ball over five innings in a spot start and the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 on Thursday night to end a season-high, seven-game losing streak.
Hedges homered off Jesse Chavez (3-2) in the sixth inning for a 3-1 lead, his third homer in six games and seventh overall. Hedges and Manuel Margot each had three of the Padres' 15 hits, and Margot, Eric Hosmer and A.J. Ellis drove in runs.
Erlin (2-3) allowed one run, struck out four and walked one in his third start this season and first since May 21. He didn't allow a runner until Jason Heyward's infield single with two outs in the fourth.
