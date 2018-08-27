Here's your chance to see your favorite Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange, unite on one stage. "Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes," billed as an action-packed battle to "defend the universe from evil," is coming to the TaxSlayer Center, 120 River Drive, Moline on Friday. The live adventure starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $15 to $65. Tickets are available at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com and by calling 1-800-745-3000. For more information, visit marveluniverselive.com
7 p.m. Friday, TaxSlayer Center, $15-$65
