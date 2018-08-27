spider-man

Spider-Man on stage in the “Marvel Universe LIVE! Age Of Heroes” production that will be at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline beginning Friday.

Here's your chance to see your favorite Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange, unite on one stage. "Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes," billed as an action-packed battle to "defend the universe from evil," is coming to the TaxSlayer Center, 120 River Drive, Moline on Friday. The live adventure starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $15 to $65. Tickets are available at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com and by calling 1-800-745-3000. For more information, visit marveluniverselive.com

7 p.m. Friday, TaxSlayer Center, $15-$65

