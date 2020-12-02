Maryland-Michigan canceled by Wolverines' virus outbreak

Michigan's game against Maryland was canceled after the Wolverines suspended team activities Wednesday because of an outbreak of COVID-19 that could also threaten their rivalry game against Ohio State on Dec. 12 and the Buckeyes' chances to play for a Big Ten Conference title.

Michigan has paused in-person football activities until at least Monday.

"The decision ... was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. "We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing."

Ohio State had to cancel its game last week at Illinois because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in its program. It was the second game the Buckeyes (4-0) have lost from their regular-season schedule. One more would leave them unable to reach the conference-mandated minimum to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game.

Ohio State oficials said the Buckeyes had resumed in-person football activities Tuesday, an encouraging sign that they will be able to play at Michigan State on Saturday.

But now the Michigan game is in danger.