Champion at Three Rivers Conference; 13th at Rock Falls Regional; 37th at Oregon Sectional.
Maryn Bollinger, jr., Orion
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arsenal golf clubhouse contents will be liquidated in online auction; Army can't find private operator
- Updated
The Army is selling off the contents of the golf course clubhouse, which closed in June. The Army has been trying for years, without success, to find a private operator for the golf club, golf course and Quarters One mansion.
- Updated
As the Miss America competition nears its 100th anniversary, it will for the first time feature two contestants from the Quad-Cities at the sa…
- Updated
A parolee sentenced in 2017 to a minimum prison term of six years after he was convicted of selling methamphetamine to an undercover Quad-City…
- Updated
To keep the Interstate 74 Bridge project moving and to save time and money, project engineers say they have come up with a plan to complete co…
- Updated
A Davenport man awaiting trial on a theft charge has been taken into custody on new charges of robbery and drug dealing.
- Updated
"The fact is the folks in D.C. succeed and prosper whether we succeed or fail," Andrew Yang told the Quad-City Times. "They are the richest metro area in the country.”
- Updated
A Davenport man awaiting trial on a theft charge has been taken into custody on new charges of robbery and drug dealing.
- Updated
Davenport Central boys basketball coach Craig Wurdinger and Clinton coach Troy Ersland had words in the handshake line following Friday’s Miss…