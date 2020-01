The Matt Barber Jazz Trio will play 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Barber performs jazz, pop, and variety in a style reminiscent of Barry Manilow and Michael Buble, He will be joined by Quad-City musicians Tewanta Lopez, on keyboard and David Saelens on drums. Admission is free, but there is a $10 minimum purchase per person for this 21-and-older show.