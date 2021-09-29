Matt Stoia, defenseman

Storm add Stoia
The Quad City Storm have signed defenseman Matt Stoia to a training camp agreement ahead of the team’s third training camp in franchise history.
Stoia, 22, played with FPHL Port Huron and the Evansville Thunderbolts during the 19-20 season, his rookie campaign. In 15 games with the Thunderbolts, he scored one goal and added one assist. In 24 games with the Prowlers, he scored five goals and added eight assists.
Prior to turning pro, the Northville, Mich. native logged minutes in the OHL, NAHL and USHL.
In this Series
Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster
-
Updated
Peter Di Salvo, goaltender
-
Updated
Carter Shinkaruk, forward
-
Updated
Tommy Stang, forward
- 24 updates