November 19, 2017

Police Department: Davenport

Location: 410½ E 12 Street, Davenport

Matthew Tobin, 26, was shot and killed by Officer Brenda Waline during a struggle in an apartment that Tobin was reportedly burglarizing.Tobin had not complied with orders from Waline and another officer, Justin King, to remove his hands from his pockets, and he had attempted to run for the back door.

King stopped Tobin from running and a struggle ensued in which Tobin shot three times toward the officers, hitting King in the ear. King told Waline he was losing consciousness as Tobin continued to struggle, so King shot Tobin three times, killing him.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton determined in December 2017 that the shooting was justified, stating that in his opinion the actions of the officers were "heroic."

