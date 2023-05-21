Older Americans Month is observed every May in the United States. It’s primarily observed to recognize the contributions of past and present older persons to the country, particularly those who defended the country. Each year, Older Americans Month comes along with a different theme, such as Older Americans and the Family (1978), In the New Century … The Future is Aging (2000), Age Strong! Live Long! (2010) and Age My Way (2022). The latter is focused on how older people can remain in and be involved with their communities.

Older Americans Month was established in 1963, when at the time there were only 17 million living Americans that had reached their 65th birthday. Around a third of older Americans lived in poverty, and programs to meet their needs were not many. For that reason, there was a growth of interest in older Americans and their concerns. In April 1963, a meeting was held between President John F. Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens, leading to the designation of May Senior Citizens Month, now Older Americans Month.

Why do we love Older American Month? It helps us to appreciate, involve and learn. Older adults have made contributions to the country and many still do. Older Americans Month gives all of us a chance to honor them for their contributions. The month can be a time for older Americans who want to stay active to get involved with the community. They have an opportunity to lead an event or simply share their experiences with younger generations. Since older adults are involved in the communities, the younger generations can learn from them. Their contributions and experiences can inspire.