Residents and business people in downtown Davenport got at least an hour warning that the temporary HESCO barriers were in danger of breaking down, Mayor Frank Klipsch and other city officials said during a news conference Wednesday morning. Businesses were notified around 2:30 p.m., and the breach began around 3:30 p.m.
The HESCO flood barriers haven't been used in a flood higher than 21.5 feet, and there was a risk they wouldn't hold, as the river exceeded 22 feet, Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said Tuesday. During the day, the barriers had been reinforced with sandbags on the tops and backs, because having the river at 21 feet was a "milestone," she said.
Public safety officers went door-to-door telling people they may need to move their cars or evacuate, Klipsch said, but because any place along the barriers could possibly breach, the city didn’t force evacuations.
“We were not sure yet, but we wanted to have precautions in place and be extra vigilant so they were told that,” Klipsch said. “In many cases, they left right away and some said ‘Well, we’ll wait and see how this happens.’
“They were intending on staying there and doing what they could with their businesses,” he said, adding the goal was to make sure businesses stayed safe and aware.
City personnel transported a total of 30 people out of downtown floodwaters by boat.
The Mississippi River was at 22.33 feet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crest of 22.38 feet is expected early Thursday, and the area is expecting three-tenths to four-tenths of an inch of rain overnight. A flash flood watch remains in effect until Thursday afternoon.
Other messages from the press conference:
• Along the temporary HESCO barrier floodwall, the two areas of highest concern were the 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue area and the Village of East Davenport. The latter is still holding.
• For a time, the city's water pollution control plant, also known as the sewage treatment plant, was of critical concern, but by Wednesday afternoon the crisis situation there had eased, Gleason said.
The concern was that the amount of water entering the plant was reaching a point at which it would overwhelm the plant's ability to treat it in the manner required by environmental regulations. In that case, the city would have had to close a gate that lets sewer water in, and that could have caused backups.
Additional water enters the plant during times of flooding and even heavy rainstorms because storm water infiltrates the system, joining sanitary sewer water.
• Peppered with questions about why Davenport doesn't have a floodwall, Klipsch steadfastly defended the city's decision, but said that the possibility "will be explored, definitely."
But such a decision would not be made in a vacuum; many other entities such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would be involved. What happens to downstream neighbors as well as to the city's riverfront would have to be taken into consideration, he said. Plus, it would be very expensive.
He also reiterated that while bad, the flooding is affecting only the small southeast corner of the downtown. "The city of Davenport is not under water."
• The floodwaters in the downtown will have to recede by themselves, which may take two weeks to a month, depending on the weather.
• A total of three people stayed overnight in an emergency shelter.
• A multi-agency resource center is expected to be set up in Davenport in the near future that will be a one-stop shop for people needing help because of the flooding.
-Alma Gaul
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.