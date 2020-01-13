You are the owner of this article.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Ind.
  • Calls his health care plan “Medicare for All Who Want It.” It would include a “public option" that would start a long-term “glide path” to single-payer without eliminating private insurance.
  • Government option would automatically enroll the uninsured, with others having the option to join.
  • Those who choose not to enroll in coverage could be forced to pay a premium. Plan caps the cost of the premium at 8.5% of income.
  • Plan would cost an estimated $1.5 trillion.

 

