- Calls his health care plan “Medicare for All Who Want It.” It would include a “public option" that would start a long-term “glide path” to single-payer without eliminating private insurance.
- Government option would automatically enroll the uninsured, with others having the option to join.
- Those who choose not to enroll in coverage could be forced to pay a premium. Plan caps the cost of the premium at 8.5% of income.
- Plan would cost an estimated $1.5 trillion.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Ind.