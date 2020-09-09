McCann homers twice, White Sox top Pirates on Clemente Day

James McCann went deep twice for the first multi-homer game of his seven-year career as the White Sox drilled Pittsburgh 8-1 Wednesday on a night the Pirates honored Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente.
Each member of the Pirates and other Puerto Rican-born players across the major leagues wore Clemente's long-retired No. 21 jersey in tribute to the icon, who died in a plane crash at age 38 on New Year's Eve 1972 while delivering relief supplies to earthquake victims. A large "21" was mowed into the grass in right field below the 21-foot high Clemente Wall and not far from the Roberto Clemente Bridge that connects PNC Park's North Shore neighborhood with downtown.
The immaculately tended grass was largely left alone. McCann and the White Sox did their damage elsewhere.
McCann's fourth home run of the season landed in the grass beyond the center-field wall leading off the third. He took JT Brubaker (1-1) deep again in the sixth, a long two-run shot that landed beyond the tarps that cover the first section of bleachers. McCann's teammates whooped as he rounded the bases, the first time in 590 career games he's trotted home twice after knocking it over the fence.
Chicago rookie Dane Dunning (1-0) pitched into the seventh to earn his first career victory. Dunning allowed just three hits in six-plus shutout innings, with one walk and three strikeouts.
Yoan Moncada had two hits for the White Sox, who finished a 10-day road trip 6-3 to help them keep pace in the tightly contested AL Central. Nick Madrigal chipped in a two-run single during a four-run outburst in the fourth against Brubaker that broke things open.
Colin Moran doubled for Pittsburgh's only extra-base hit as the Pirates failed to put together just their second three-game winning streak of the season. A night after putting together an inspired rally to win it in the ninth, Pittsburgh spent most of the night pounding the ball into the ground against Dunning.
Brubaker has been a pleasant surprise since being elevated to the starting rotation a month ago, putting himself in the mix to be part of the group in 2021. He struggled, however, against the best offense in the American League. The 26-year-old rookie allowed a season-high seven runs in 5 1/3 innings, leaving after giving up a second homer to McCann as his ERA rose from 3.96 to 5.34.
Reds 3, Cubs 0: Trevor Bauer tossed three-hit ball into the eighth inning to outpitch Chicago Cubs ace Yu Darvish and lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 victory Wednesday night.
Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer in the first inning as Darvish's seven-start winning streak was snapped.
Bauer (4-3) struck out 10 and walked none in 7⅔ innings while tying his season high with 112 pitches. The right-hander had dropped his three previous starts, including a 3-0 loss to the Cubs and Darvish on Aug. 29 in Cincinnati.
Bauer had allowed just one hit — a leadoff single in the fifth by by Victor Caratini — through seven innings. In the eighth, Bauer gave up a one-out single to Jason Heyward and then was pulled after Ildemaro Vargas singled with two outs to put runners on the corners.
Right-hander Lucas Sims came on to get Ian Happ to line out to second to end the threat.
Raisel Iglesias got three outs for his sixth save.
Darvish (7-2) allowed three runs and two hits in six innings, walking three and striking out nine. All three runs and both hits came in the first inning. After that, the right-hander retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced. The only blemish was a two-out walk to Brian Goodwin in the fourth inning.
Darvish had allowed only five runs in 46 innings (an 0.98 ERA) during the winning streak. He entered leading the NL with a 1.44 ERA.
Darvish had walked a total of eight batters during the previous seven starts — compared with 58 strikeouts — but issued back-to-back one-out walks in the first. One out later, Moustakas took advantage of a hanging breaking ball for a three-run drive.
Heyward returned to the Cubs' lineup after experiencing shortness of breath and light-headedness in Sunday's game against St. Louis. The veteran outfielder passed a series of tests over the last few days — including multiple COVID-19 tests — and was cleared to rejoin the team.
Heyward was concerned about possibly having the coronavirus after experiencing shortness of breath during his first at-bat Sunday. "It came out of nowhere," he said. "Yes, naturally, that was a big concern of mine, for sure."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!