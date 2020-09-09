McCann homers twice, White Sox top Pirates on Clemente Day

Bauer had allowed just one hit — a leadoff single in the fifth by by Victor Caratini — through seven innings. In the eighth, Bauer gave up a one-out single to Jason Heyward and then was pulled after Ildemaro Vargas singled with two outs to put runners on the corners.

Right-hander Lucas Sims came on to get Ian Happ to line out to second to end the threat.

Raisel Iglesias got three outs for his sixth save.

Darvish (7-2) allowed three runs and two hits in six innings, walking three and striking out nine. All three runs and both hits came in the first inning. After that, the right-hander retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced. The only blemish was a two-out walk to Brian Goodwin in the fourth inning.

Darvish had allowed only five runs in 46 innings (an 0.98 ERA) during the winning streak. He entered leading the NL with a 1.44 ERA.

Darvish had walked a total of eight batters during the previous seven starts — compared with 58 strikeouts — but issued back-to-back one-out walks in the first. One out later, Moustakas took advantage of a hanging breaking ball for a three-run drive.