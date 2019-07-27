032119-qct-qca-bix-009

The logo for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 is seen during a press conference at the Isle Casino in Bettendorf, Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com

John and Rhea Oakes of East Moline claim they have the perfect spot for the Quad-City Times Bix 7— on the grassy median strip of McClellan Boulevard.

“We’re in the shade and a band is playing up the hill!” Rhea said.

They brought granddaughter Harper Smith to her first Bix 7 and waited for daughter, Chelsea Smith, and daughter-in-law, Anita Smith, to run by. The Smiths passed out (welcomed) popsicles to the runners.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments