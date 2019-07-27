John and Rhea Oakes of East Moline claim they have the perfect spot for the Quad-City Times Bix 7— on the grassy median strip of McClellan Boulevard.
“We’re in the shade and a band is playing up the hill!” Rhea said.
They brought granddaughter Harper Smith to her first Bix 7 and waited for daughter, Chelsea Smith, and daughter-in-law, Anita Smith, to run by. The Smiths passed out (welcomed) popsicles to the runners.
