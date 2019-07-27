The first year Veronica McGee's husband, Rich, ran the Quad-City Times Bix 7, it was on a whim. He was a runner anyway, and her sister-in-law had given him a tag. 

This race was his 29th, and he wants to make it to 30. 

"He's pretty competitive," Veronica McGee said as she waited for him to run by. She used to run the Bix too, and now they have kids and nieces and nephews competing.  

Retired now, McGee worked at a youth home in Ames for 25 years, where he started a running group for the troubled youth. If they stayed out of trouble, he would bring them into town to spend the night and run the Bix together. 

"For some of them, it was the first time they stayed in a hotel," Veronica McGee said. 

Even now, they'll occasionally run into some of those — now grown-up — kids who remember Rich McGee.

"It does make me tear up a little to think about it," Veronica McGee said.

