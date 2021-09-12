 Skip to main content
McPherson's 33-yard kick in OT lifts Bengals over Vikings
NFL | BENGALS 27, VIKINGS 24 (OT)

McPherson's 33-yard kick in OT lifts Bengals over Vikings

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow came to the line on fourth-and-inches on the Bengals 48 and planned to sneak the ball over for a first down late in overtime.

Seeing the middle stacked, Burrow checked to the second planned play, a pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah that had worked perfectly in practice last week.

That call worked. Burrow rolled out and hit Uzomah in stride for a 32-yard gain to set up Evan McPherson for a 33-yard field goal that gave the Bengals a 27-24 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings in the opener Sunday.

Cincinnati's Germaine Pratt recovered Dalvin Cook's fumble to set up the winning drive. Minnesota challenged the ruling that Cook had fumbled, but it was upheld after a replay review.

Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal as time ran out in the fourth quarter to tie the game for Minnesota, which had battled back from a 21-7 second-half deficit.

Burrow threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns in his return after major knee surgery, and rookie Ja'Marr Chase had 101 yards on five receptions, including a 50-yard scoring pass from his former LSU teammate.

Burrow, who flashed his considerable potential last season before tearing up his left knee in Week 11, completed 20 passes on 27 attempts and didn't show any residual effects from being sacked five times by the Vikings. The 24-year-old played only one series in the preseason, in the final game, as he continued to rehab.

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon, making a return from a foot injury that sidelined him much of last season, rushed for 127 yards and had a 2-yard touchdown plunge in the third quarter.

Kirk Cousins passed for 351 yards and two touchdowns to Adam Thielen for the Vikings.

