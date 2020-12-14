MDA college bkb report

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — With a rousing victory on the road in its Big Ten opener, Rutgers showed that its days of serving as the conference doormat just might be over.
Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and the 19th-ranked Scarlet Knights cruised past Maryland 74-60 on Monday night.
It marked the first time Rutgers (5-0, 1-0) won its Big Ten opener and won at Maryland, the defending conference co-champions. The Scarlet Knights hadn't won a Big Ten opener since joining the league in 2014, and were 16-73 in conference play before going 11-9 last season.
“They were even better tonight than I thought,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “They’re really talented. They’re having fun out there."
The Scarlet Knights broke open a tight game with a 10-0 run that made it 50-38 with 11:49 left. Myles Johnson started and ended the spree with dunks, and Harper contributed a 3-pointer.
Zags still No. 1: Gonzaga and Baylor headlined an unchanged top tier of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, even as both have been sidelined by recent coronavirus issues.
The top five teams remained in place in Monday’s latest Top 25, with Mark Few’s Bulldogs receiving 54 of 62 first-place votes to remain firmly in place at No. 1. The second-ranked Bears had seven first-place votes to remain 1-2 with Gonzaga in each of the season's four polls so far.
One site for women: This season’s NCAA women's basketball tournament will be played in one geographical area.
The NCAA announced Monday that San Antonio is the likely host site for the 64-team tournament next March. The move was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and matches that of the men's tournament, which the NCAA said last month will also be played in a single area — most likely Indianapolis.
San Antonio was already the site of the 2021 Final Four. The NCAA has now begun talks with the city on hosting the whole thing and the organization hopes to have plans finalized by the end of January at the latest. It is likely that the NCAA could play games as far away as Austin because of the need for hotels as well as practice and game venues for 64 teams.
