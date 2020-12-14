MDA college bkb report

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — With a rousing victory on the road in its Big Ten opener, Rutgers showed that its days of serving as the conference doormat just might be over.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and the 19th-ranked Scarlet Knights cruised past Maryland 74-60 on Monday night.

It marked the first time Rutgers (5-0, 1-0) won its Big Ten opener and won at Maryland, the defending conference co-champions. The Scarlet Knights hadn't won a Big Ten opener since joining the league in 2014, and were 16-73 in conference play before going 11-9 last season.

“They were even better tonight than I thought,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “They’re really talented. They’re having fun out there."

The Scarlet Knights broke open a tight game with a 10-0 run that made it 50-38 with 11:49 left. Myles Johnson started and ended the spree with dunks, and Harper contributed a 3-pointer.

