MDA NFL report

The Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension, giving the quarterback another eight-figure influx of guaranteed money and providing the team some immediate salary-cap relief.
Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was scheduled to count $31 million against the salary cap, but this new pact will reduce by $10 million the team's charge for 2020, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Cousins will be guaranteed $61 million at signing. His $35 million base salary for the 2022 season also would become fully guaranteed a year from now, meaning he's likely locked in for $96 million over the next three seasons. Either way, the ninth-year veteran at least temporarily will move back into the top five among NFL quarterbacks in average annual value, with the going rate at the critical position continuing to rise after a four-year, $118 million deal for Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill.
Freeman released: The Atlanta Falcons will dramatically boost their financial flexibility by releasing two former Pro Bowl players, running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant, plus two more veterans.
The team is finalizing the moves with Freeman and Trufant, former foundation players for the franchise. Financial constraints made the moves necessary.
Armstead signs: The San Francisco 49ers locked up one star defensive lineman with a long-term contract and made plans to deal another to add a needed draft pick and salary cap room.
The defending NFC champion Niners signed defensive lineman Arik Armstead to a five-year contract worth up to $85 million on Monday to keep him off the open market and then immediately agreed to a deal to send defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis.
A person familiar with the trade said the 49ers will acquire the No. 13 overall pick in this year's draft in the deal. Buckner will receive a new contract worth an average of $21 million a year.
Broncos land Glasgow: The Denver Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $44 million free agent contract with offensive guard Graham Glasgow, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Monday.
Although the versatile Glasgow can also play center and Broncos incumbent Connor McGovern is set to hit free agency, Glasgow will get his first look at guard following the Broncos' decision to cut ties with oft-injured right guard Ronald Leary.
Titans franchise Henry: The Tennessee Titans tagged Derrick Henry as their franchise player, making sure they keep the NFL rushing leader around for at least this season.
The Titans used the nonexclusive franchise tag on Henry. That means Henry still can receive offers from other teams, with the Titans able to match or receive two first-round draft picks. The Titans also have until July 15 to sign Henry to a long-term deal or he will be paid $10.2 million in 2020.
Henry led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing on 303 attempts for a 4.8-yard average. He also tied for the league lead with 16 touchdown runs during the regular season with Aaron Jones of Green Bay. He earned his first Pro Bowl appearance.
Cowboys franchise Prescott: The Dallas Cowboys placed their franchise tag on Dak Prescott, securing the rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue working on a long-term deal.
By using the tag on Prescott, the Cowboys will keep working to get a deal with Amari Cooper as the receiver gets set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts, currently planned for Wednesday.
Green gets tagged: The Bengals used their franchise tag on A.J. Green on Monday, giving them time to try to work out a long-term deal with the seven-time Pro Bowler who is one of the most accomplished receivers in franchise history and would be a vital asset for breaking in a new quarterback.
Green, 31, wants to finish his career in Cincinnati, where he has put down roots. Although he's open to a multi-year extension that would pay him as an elite receiver, he has objected to staying for only one more year on a franchise designation.
Lawson headed to Miami: The Miami Dolphins looked to seize on a misstep made by one of their AFC East rivals.
The Buffalo Bills decided last year against triggering the fifth-year option on Shaq Lawson’s contract, which made the 2016 first-round pick an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
The Dolphins agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million contract with the former Clemson standout, who contributed 32 tackles and 6.5 sacks in the 15 games he played for Buffalo last season.