MDA NFL report

Henry led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing on 303 attempts for a 4.8-yard average. He also tied for the league lead with 16 touchdown runs during the regular season with Aaron Jones of Green Bay. He earned his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Cowboys franchise Prescott: The Dallas Cowboys placed their franchise tag on Dak Prescott, securing the rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue working on a long-term deal.

By using the tag on Prescott, the Cowboys will keep working to get a deal with Amari Cooper as the receiver gets set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts, currently planned for Wednesday.

Green gets tagged: The Bengals used their franchise tag on A.J. Green on Monday, giving them time to try to work out a long-term deal with the seven-time Pro Bowler who is one of the most accomplished receivers in franchise history and would be a vital asset for breaking in a new quarterback.

Green, 31, wants to finish his career in Cincinnati, where he has put down roots. Although he's open to a multi-year extension that would pay him as an elite receiver, he has objected to staying for only one more year on a franchise designation.