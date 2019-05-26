Details
when, where, names, what happens next
I was able to get very little about an officer-involved shooting late Saturday.
It happened on 7th Avenue off Avenue of the Cities, East Moline. I think a 25-year-old driver was shot by an officer, and then was taken to a hospital.
I did speak to an East Moline officer shortly after 11 p.m. and he assured me a press release would be sent soon. Call East Moline Police to follow up at 309-752-1555.
A major crime scene was established where officers were examining the car involved. But nearby was another crime scene with tape around it at a home just around the corner. We need to find out why there were two locations, or at least there were last night.
50th anniversary of Officer Morton fatal shooting; where did that happen
