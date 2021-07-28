MDA skybox

It’s all about the QBs
Rodgers, Watson show up at NFL camps. Page B4
A Blue Grass couple was arrested Thursday after police reportedly found marijuana plants and psilocybin mushroom labs in their house.
SILVIS — One man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Silvis, Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said.
A TikTok time traveler has arrived to help humanity with news of mirrored Earth and fish-humans
A Quad City anesthesiologist charged with sexual abuse for allegedly fondling a patient pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Davenport police have confirmed that a car stolen on Tuesday from the 1600 block of 65th street has been recovered.
A Davenport woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a gun outside another person's house.
A rural Scott County man is charged with shooting and wounding the father of a woman with whom he was having a domestic dispute Saturday night…
For nearly two years, Davenport renters have lived in apartment buildings infested with mold, mildew and bed bugs, with leaking roofs and plum…
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane has confirmed that a man wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday night was apprehended shortly after midni…
