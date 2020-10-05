MDA wire report

NHL draft gets started tonight
Alexis Lafreniere was supposed to hear his named called in front of family, friends and an adoring crowd inside Montreal’s Bell Centre.
The presumptive top pick in the 2020 NHL draft from Quebec would then climb on stage, shake hands with Commissioner Gary Bettman and pull on the jersey of his new team -- presumably the New York Rangers.
The pandemic, however, took care of that.
The draft originally was scheduled for June 26 and 27. Instead, the league this week will hold a pared-down draft by video conference. The first round is Tuesday, with rounds two through seven on Wednesday.
The Rangers beat the odds and won the second phase of the lottery in August, setting them up to take the flashy winger.
Lafreniere is the top-ranked North American skater, according to NHL Central Scouting. He is a two-time Canadian Hockey League player of the year, having totaled 35 goals and 112 points in 52 games before the 2019-20 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season was canceled.
Seattle close to WNBA sweep
Sue Bird is playing some of her best basketball during this year's WNBA playoffs as she nears a milestone birthday, joining the likes of Tom Brady and LeBron James of superstar athletes defying Father Time and still performing at a high level.
Bird, who will turn 40 next week, has Seattle one victory away from winning the franchise's fourth WNBA title since the Storm drafted her No. 1 in 2002.
"Through my career, I’m lucky in a way,” Bird said. “My position and how I play it allows for longevity. I never really relied on my physical quickness or speed or size, obviously. So as long as I continue to add to my game from a mental perspective, I was always going to be able to stay on the floor. Assuming, again, the physical part stayed with me as well.”
The Storm, who won championships in 2004, 2010 and 2018, will try and close out their series with Las Vegas on Tuesday night, sweeping the best-of-five WNBA Finals.
Bobby Bowden has coronavirus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus and was home Monday monitoring his symptoms.
Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff said the 90-year-old Hall of Fame coach had been hospitalized for about two weeks, being treated for an infection after having a procedure to remove a skin cancer from his leg.
Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football with 357, behind only the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.
KSU's Klieman gets extension
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season Monday that includes additional incentives and retention bonuses, despite a pandemic that forced the university to announce plans earlier this year to furlough up to 1,500 faculty and staff.
Klieman will be paid base salaries of $3.1 million next season, $3.5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023 and $4.3 million each year from 2024 to 2026. There are also retention bonuses of $200,000 in 2021 and $250,000 in 2022, the use of a private plane for up to eight hours and one-year extensions at $4.3 million each year for winning eight games in a season.
Klieman was hired in December 2018 to replace Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder, who presided over a rags-to-riches story by leading the once-downtrodden Wildcats to the pinnacle of the Big 12 on two separate occasions. Klieman earned the job by leading lower-subdivision North Dakota State to a 67-6 record and three national championships.
Wisconsin QB Coan is out
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said Monday it is too early to tell how much time quarterback Jack Coan might miss after the senior injured his foot in practice Saturday.
Coan has made 18 career starts and started all 14 games for Wisconsin last year as the Badgers went 10-4 with losses in the Big Ten championship game and Rose Bowl.
