MDA wire report

Bird, who will turn 40 next week, has Seattle one victory away from winning the franchise's fourth WNBA title since the Storm drafted her No. 1 in 2002.

"Through my career, I’m lucky in a way,” Bird said. “My position and how I play it allows for longevity. I never really relied on my physical quickness or speed or size, obviously. So as long as I continue to add to my game from a mental perspective, I was always going to be able to stay on the floor. Assuming, again, the physical part stayed with me as well.”

The Storm, who won championships in 2004, 2010 and 2018, will try and close out their series with Las Vegas on Tuesday night, sweeping the best-of-five WNBA Finals.

Bobby Bowden has coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus and was home Monday monitoring his symptoms.

Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff said the 90-year-old Hall of Fame coach had been hospitalized for about two weeks, being treated for an infection after having a procedure to remove a skin cancer from his leg.