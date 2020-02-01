MDA wire report

MIAMI — Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously.
The second-year quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens joined Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP.
Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Baltimore's All-Pro set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history. The Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the league's best mark.
Brady achieved the feat in 2010. And like Brady, Jackson's special season did not include a championship.
The Ravens were big winners at NFL Honors on Saturday. John Harbaugh won coaching honors, and his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, took best assistant coach honors.
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill earned the Comeback Player award by one vote over Jimmy Garoppolo, who will quarterback the 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl. New Orleans' Michael Thomas took top offensive player honors, while New England's Stephon Gilmore grabbed the defensive player award.
Rookie honors went to 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the top overall pick in last April's draft.
Edge rusher Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Polamalu makes Hall: Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday along with another hard-hitting safety, Steve Atwater of Denver.
Also making it were receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James and guard Steve Hutchinson.
Polamalu, who earned the nickname “Tasmanian Devil” for how he changed the way people thought about the safety position, was selected in his first year of eligibility. He was a four-time All-Pro, was voted to eight Pro Bowls and finished with two Super Bowl rings in three trips.
NHL
Blackhawks 3, Coyotes 2: Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored in a shootout to lift Chicago to victory in Phoenix.
Brandon Saad scored both Blackhawks goals in regulation with Kane assisting on both of them.
Basketball
Season suspended: Officials have suspended a Chicago high school's boys basketball season and removed the school's interim principal and an assistant principal because of “the severity of the misconduct allegations involving the team.”
Friday's announcement by Chicago Public Schools comes amid a probe into allegations that a student had sex while the Lincoln Park High School team was on a December trip to Detroit and comes weeks after the district suspended the coach.
Bobsled
Humphries rolling: Kaillie Humphries won another World Cup women’s bobsled race on Saturday, then immediately turned her attention toward a bigger prize.
Humphries got her fourth win in seven races this season, holding off reigning Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka of Germany and another German sled driven by Stephanie Schneider. She's moved to the brink of winning what would have been her fifth World Cup season championship.
But Humphries almost certainly won’t win that title. Humphries and USA Bobsled are skipping the World Cup finale in Sigulda, Latvia, in favor of spending more time preparing for the world championships that start later this month in Altenberg, Germany.