MDA wire report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR has suspended its season until May as part of the CDC’s recommendation to postpone gatherings for the next eight weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic
The decision came after at least two Monday conference calls between the sanctioning body and its team owners. It affects seven total races — Atlanta and Homestead had already been postponed.
“The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority," NASCAR said.
The series plans to return to the track at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on May 9.
“We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts,” NASCAR said. "What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together.”
NASCAR first said it would run last weekend and this coming weekend without spectators, but reversed course Friday and postponed the races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.
NASCAR had not addressed anything beyond Homestead until Monday’s announcement.
IndyCar and Formula One both canceled last weekend’s season-opening races, IndyCar has suspended the season through the end of April and F1 said upcoming races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China are postponed.
Boxing
Fury investigated: Britain’s anti-doping body is expected to look into allegations in a newspaper report in which a farmer said he was offered money to provide an alibi in support of Tyson Fury for a case involving the world heavyweight champion.
Fury and his cousin Hughie were handed retrospective two-year bans by UK Anti-Doping in 2017 after initially testing positive in 2015 for nandrolone, which they blamed on eating uncastrated wild boar meat.
In the case, farmer Martin Carefoot said he provided the Furys with wild boar. But he has backtracked in an interview with British newspaper The Mail on Sunday, saying he was offered 25,000 pounds (nearly $31,000) to make up the story in order to aid their case.
College football
First female position coach: Brown has promoted Heather Marini to quarterbacks coach, making her the first female position coach in Division I football.
A native of Australia, Marini spent last season as the team's offensive quality control assistant coach. She is the third woman on the staff in the last three years under head coach James Perry.
“Promoting Heather to our quarterback coach makes us a stronger program and I know she will be a pioneer in the expanding roles women have in collegiate football," he said.
In her new position, Marini will work with EJ Perry, who led the nation for total offense in 2019, setting an Ivy League record and finishing as a finalist for the conference Player of the Year award.
Iditarod
Sponsors drop out: One of the Iditarod’s top sponsors is dropping financial support, the second major sponsor with Alaska ties to sever relationships with the sled dog race this month.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed Monday that the Anchorage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership will no longer sponsor the race. The dealership for 30 years has been one of the race’s principal partners and annually presents the race winner with a new pickup at the finish line in Nome.
A statement from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, or FCA, noted the parent company did not sponsor the Iditarod.