MDA wire report

Memorial will not include fans
The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus on his Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, was in line to be the first tournament with spectators since golf resumed its schedule on June 11 in Texas.
Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last month approved a plan that would allow the Memorial to have 20% capacity on property, which would include fans, private hospitality areas and essential staff to run the tournament.
“But given the broader challenges communities are facing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we need to stay focused on the No. 1 priority for our ‘Return to Golf’ — the health and safety of all involved,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement Monday.
Dallas pulls out of MLS tourney
FC Dallas has withdrawn from the MLS is Back tournament in Florida after 10 players tested positive for coronavirus.
The league said Monday that of the 557 players sequestered at a pair of Walt Disney World hotels, 13 have tested positive: 10 from Dallas, two from Nashville and one from Columbus. Additionally, a Dallas coach also tested positive.
“The decision to have them not participate in the tournament is in the best interests of everyone, of the Dallas players and the other 25 teams, and allows us to continue to manage the health and safety of our players while continuing to go forward with our plan,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber told The Associated Press in a telephone interview on Monday.
Federer now focused on 2021
ZURICH — Roger Federer is already focusing on the 2021 season, including the postponed Tokyo Olympics, as he recovers from two knee surgeries.
Federer said Monday he is not yet able to play top-level tennis but he is on the mend.
“I feel much better again,” Federer said when taking questions from fans online. “I’m not at the level where I can play (tennis) fully yet.”
Federer has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, but has never won an Olympic gold medal in singles.
“The goal is really that I’m ready for next year,” Federer said.
WNBA to honor brutality victims
NEW YORK — WNBA players will wear uniforms for the opening weekend of the season featuring the names of women who have died because of alleged police brutality or racial violence — including Breonna Taylor, Vanessa Guillen and Sandra Bland — when the league begins play later this month.
Players will also wear warmup shirts that read “Black Lives Matter” on the front and “Say Her Name” on the back throughout the season, the league and players' union announced Monday. Also, the phrase “Black Lives Matter” will be featured prominently on the courts where the teams practice and play.
“We are incredibly proud of WNBA players who continue to lead with their inspiring voices and effective actions in the league’s dedicated fight against systemic racism and violence,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “Working together with the WNBPA and the teams, the league aims to highlight players’ social justice efforts throughout the 2020 season and beyond. Systemic change can’t happen overnight, but it is our shared responsibility to do everything we can to raise awareness and promote the justice we hope to see in society.”
