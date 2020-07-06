MDA wire report

“The decision to have them not participate in the tournament is in the best interests of everyone, of the Dallas players and the other 25 teams, and allows us to continue to manage the health and safety of our players while continuing to go forward with our plan,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber told The Associated Press in a telephone interview on Monday.

Federer now focused on 2021

ZURICH — Roger Federer is already focusing on the 2021 season, including the postponed Tokyo Olympics, as he recovers from two knee surgeries.

Federer said Monday he is not yet able to play top-level tennis but he is on the mend.

“I feel much better again,” Federer said when taking questions from fans online. “I’m not at the level where I can play (tennis) fully yet.”

Federer has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, but has never won an Olympic gold medal in singles.

“The goal is really that I’m ready for next year,” Federer said.

