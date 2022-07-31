MEDIC EMS released 2022 Bix 7 medical response info

The 48th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Road Race resulted in a total of nine MEDIC EMS dispatches on the race course — transporting five individuals to medical facilities for treatment.

Four of the individuals needing medical attention were transported to Genesis Medical Center East, and one was taken to Genesis West in Davenport.

The five medical transports were all for Bix 7 runners, but MEDIC EMS responded to an additional 12 dispatches during the Bix 7 that were non-race related.

Linda Frederiksen, executive director of MEDIC EMS, said they took the necessary steps to prepare for possible medical or disaster incidents.

“The number of people that attend and run in the Bix 7 has all the ingredients for a disaster scenario when the weather is typically hot and the humidity is high," Frederiksen said in a news release. "With the help of Davenport Fire, Durant Ambulance, Advanced Medical Transport and Genesis Ambulance, we were ready to respond and transport all patients in a timely manner."

This year's race had approximately close to 10,000 runners. To prepare for the high volume of people, 19 paramedic ambulances were strategically placed around the race course. MEDIC EMS stationed 14 ambulances, Genesis stationed three and Durant and Advanced Medical Transport both had one. MEDIC EMS also had one paramedic-level Bike MEDIC tram at places throughout the race course.

The Davenport Fire Department had an additional seven vehicles and two mobile Gator units on standby.