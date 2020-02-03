Mediterranean style came to Davenport in 1924, book says

Major features: Three tall arched windows, with a round window on top.
Major features: Terra cotta detailing, a clay tile roof and urns at the parapet distinguish this commercial building at 318 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
Construction of the Petersen Memorial Music Pavilion in 1924 in Davenport's LeClaire Park is credited with bringing the Mediterranean influence to the area. Its architecture features include serpentine, or spiral, columns, grillwork, and Moorish-inpsired finials.
Major features: serpentine columns and two rounded, symmetrical balconies.
Major features: round decorative pieces on the second story, grillwork on a first floor window and an arched front door.
Major features: a curved wall between the house and garage, clay tile roof, grill at the front door.
Major features: Arched windows, arched front door, grillwork, three round decorative pieces in the roof peak and iron pieces in the shape of an "S."
Major features: two rows of small square windows next to the front door, a large arch over the front door and decorative grillwork.
Major features: Clay tile roof, grillwork, curves at the front door.
The Mediterranean style of architecture was introduced to Davenport in 1924 with the building of the Petersen Memorial Music Pavilion in LeClaire Park, with its serpentine, or spiral, pillars, according to a 1984 book titled "Davenport Architecture: Tradition and Transition."
The Mediterranean look borrowed influences from Spain, Italy, Mexico and the American Southwest.
Major features are plastered or stuccoed walls to simulate adobe, red clay tile roofs, round-arched wall and window openings, casement windows and wrought iron grillwork.
Small red or orange wall tiles set in patterns is another decorative element.
"Although the style had only limited popularity in Davenport, the handful of Mediterranean style structures that were built in the city are quite distinctive, with no two remotely alike," according to the book prepared by Martha Bowers, an architectural historian from Iowa City and Marlys Svendsen, who was a planner for the city of Davenport.
Pictured here are six homes in the McClellan Heights area of Davenport with a Spanish look, as well as one commercial building.
