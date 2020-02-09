Mediterranean style came to Davenport in 1924, researchers say

The Mediterranean style of architecture was introduced to Davenport in 1924 with the building of the Petersen Memorial Music Pavilion in LeClaire Park, with its serpentine, or spiral, pillars, according to a 1984 book titled "Davenport Architecture: Tradition and Transition."

The Mediterranean look borrowed influences from Spain, Italy, Mexico and the American Southwest.

Major features are plastered or stuccoed walls to simulate adobe, red clay tile roofs, round-arched wall and window openings, casement windows and wrought iron grillwork.

Small red or orange wall tiles set in patterns is another decorative element.

"Although the style had only limited popularity in Davenport, the handful of Mediterranean style structures that were built in the city are quite distinctive, with no two remotely alike," according to the book prepared by Martha Bowers, an architectural historian from Iowa City and Marlys Svendsen, who was a planner for the city of Davenport.

Pictured here are six homes in the McClellan Heights area of Davenport with a Spanish look, as well as one commercial building.

