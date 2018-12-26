Music Venues 004
Juniper Rose, 18 months, watches the show from the shoulders of mom, Jaclyn Lindaas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, during GAS fest at the Village Theatre in the Village of East Davenport.

I remember the first time I met Juniper. Someone in front of me at the show was holding her, as she wore those big headphones, and her eyes wouldn't leave the stage. Her little arms and legs did their own form of dancing and, when she looked at me, her smile made me smile. In February, I wrote about Juniper, who was 18 months at the time, and her mother, Jaclyn Lindaas and the special connection they share to music. When Lindaas moved to Davenport, music gave her a sense of community and family. Starting early in her pregnancy, Lindaas passed that passion along to her daughter, who now dances right onto the stage when she's at a show and, simply by her smiley presence, warms the hearts of musicians and concert-goers alike.

