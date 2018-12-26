I remember the first time I met Juniper. Someone in front of me at the show was holding her, as she wore those big headphones, and her eyes wouldn't leave the stage. Her little arms and legs did their own form of dancing and, when she looked at me, her smile made me smile. In February, I wrote about Juniper, who was 18 months at the time, and her mother, Jaclyn Lindaas and the special connection they share to music. When Lindaas moved to Davenport, music gave her a sense of community and family. Starting early in her pregnancy, Lindaas passed that passion along to her daughter, who now dances right onto the stage when she's at a show and, simply by her smiley presence, warms the hearts of musicians and concert-goers alike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.