Meet Novembers Wendy's Rising Star, Mitch Winterlin

Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer buyout program for certain U.S. workers and the company will not comment on how many received the offer Wednesday morning. Employees will have at least several weeks to ponder the decision.
The Davenport Police Department said late Tuesday morning that officers were notified around 7 a.m. of a dead man in a vehicle in the 1900 blo…
Bettendorf neighbors speak out against 'hate propaganda' that appeared the morning after a controversial forum
George Bleich was returning to his Bettendorf home on Pinnacle Pines Court Tuesday morning when he saw something out of place lying in his fro…
Accidental low-voltage electrocution caused the death of Brittany Russell, 27, who worked at the bowling alley in the Hotel Blackhawk, Davenpo…
Political forum at Bettendorf church warns of ‘illegal aliens,’ non-white immigration and the ‘extreme left’
BETTENDORF – It was a Republican political rally, complete with politicians, voter registration and speeches about conservative issues.
UPDATE: Final Mary Davis escapees in custody, believed to be involved in Thursday's West Locust Street shooting
An adult and two teens believed to be part of Thursday's rush-hour shooting at West Locust and Washington streets, near Taco Bell, are in poli…
The founder of Davenport business Running Wild, Steven Kilburg will be remembered as a quiet, kind person who was of great importance to the Quad-Cities running community.
Staci Benno and her husband spent the days after Thanksgiving traveling from their home in Alliance, Ohio to Gentry, Missouri.
UPDATE: There's a shortage of flower marijuana in Illinois. It may not be widely available for recreational users for months.
A near doubling of medical marijuana patients this year has triggered supply issues for Illinois residents. That ultimately means, at least for Nature’s Treatment of Illinois in Milan, recreational users likely won’t be able to purchase flower marijuana for months.
Quad-City residents are distancing themselves from an incendiary far-right activist who delivered racist remarks Monday at a forum hosted by t…