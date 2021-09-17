Meetings set to discuss I-74 development opportunities in downtown Moline

Renew Moline and the City of Moline invite the public to give their input into the future of the I-74 corridor downtown Moline by participating in one of two in-person and virtual meetings as well as an online opinion survey.
Renew Moline will lead the sessions, discuss opportunities presented in the Urban Land Institute Advisory Panel’s Final Report, and encourage the community's input on several areas along the riverfront.
There are two opportunities to participate in-person and Zoom events during which participants may offer ideas for each site. Events are free, but registration is required at www.renewmoline.com/big-ideas/.
• Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Heritage Church-BridgePointe, 485 River View Room, in Moline. Link to register.
• Wednesday, October 6, Noon-1:00 p.m. Link to register.
In addition, the public is also invited to participate in an online survey to provide input on the future redevelopment area. The Urban Land Institute’s Final Report is available on the Renew Moline website for those unable to participate in one of the virtual events.
The goal of these activities is to gather ideas about what projects are important to the community and how they can enhance these public areas. These concepts will ultimately become suggestions for the City of Moline to consider:
• What projects the community would like to see develop in the I-74 corridor;
• Establish and promote a clear vision for new developments that align with the City’s economic development and urban design goals.
Quad-City Times