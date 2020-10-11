Mel Stahmer was a beloved mailman in Coralville

In the 1980s, Mel fought to stop employees from smoking while they sorted mail, said Kathleen Peters, a USPS retiree.

"He had a strong sense of what was fair and who he needed to stand with," Jon said.

For Mel, the mail was always something to be treated with respect, said former colleague Scott Schamberger.

"He trained me to put the mail to bed,” Scott said. “You've got to make sure all the mail goes in, tuck it in and make sure none of it is falling out. It's like it is going to bed. That's when you can close the lid on it.”

Mel’s bar trick came naturally to a man with an "encyclopedic" memory, said his daughter, Carly Lamp. He also loved "Jeopardy" and playing trivia games with the family.

After a bout with cancer in 2000, Mel took a route that included the Stahmer home.

"He didn't think he would like having the same route over and over, but he really liked seeing people in the community," Kathy said. He "got to know people really well after years and years."

A few days after Mel's death, friends and family honored the stalwart letter carrier by — what else? — driving a procession of mail trucks around the Stahmer home.