CEDAR POINT - SAVE OVER 40% ON ADMISSION!

Cedar Point is A Place Like No Other™. Located in Sandusky, Ohio, the family destination is home to 70 amazing rides, including the award-winning and record-breaking Steel Vengeance hyper-hybrid roller coaster. With signature summer events, beach activities, live shows, three massive kids’ areas, overnight hotels just steps away from the park and an unmatched Lake Erie setting, it’s easy to see why one day is not enough to discover all that Cedar Point has to offer. In 2019, Cedar Point introduces Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island, an immersive, live-action experience with mind-challenging activities and interactive attractions for the whole family.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Want to check your time? Race results for the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7 sponsored by Mel Foster Co.
-
Beat the Elite runner passed on final stretch, taken to ER
-
Davenport police release name of victim in death investigation
-
Viewpoint: Was last week's drowning any of our business?
-
Eldridge man facing drug and weapons charges
Print Ads
Furniture
- Updated
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.