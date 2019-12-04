GO CHICAGO EXPLORER PASS - Save up to 40% on 25+ Top Chicago Attractions

The Go Chicago Explorer pass is the best choice for maximum savings and flexibility. Save up to 40% off retail prices on admission to the number of attractions purchased. Choose from a list of over 25 top attractions, including Skydeck Chicago, Art Institute of Chicago, Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley Tour, and more. Enjoy the flexibility to choose attractions as you go and take up to 30 days to use your pass.



• Save Money - Save up to 40% off combined admission prices.

• Save Time - Skip the line at select attractions

• Flexibility - Create your own itinerary from over 25 attraction choices

• Freedom - Do as much as you want each day or take up to 30 days to use your pass

• Insider Info - Free map.