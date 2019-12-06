45% off Holiday in the Park at Six Flags!
45% off Holiday in the Park at Six Flags!

Deck the halls in a dazzling display of lights, sights, and sounds as Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags. Featuring thrilling rides, tasty treats and exciting family entertainment for the holiday season! Select days from November 23 – January 5, the park is transformed into a winter wonderland with thousands of colorful lights, carolers performing classic yuletide favorites and personalized meet-and-greets with Santa and his helpers.


Enjoy all the wonderful aromas of the season while satisfying your appetite and quenching your thirst with hot chocolate, cider, custom fudge, holiday-inspired funnel cake flavors and many other traditional favorites. Save up to 45%!

Get your Tickets!
