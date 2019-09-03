SPEND SEPTEMBER SINGING - SAVE OVER 50%

Dance and sing through September at the hottest concerts nationwide! Catch artists like Avril Lavigne, Chris Brown and Game of Thrones Live performing in cities near you. Don't miss out - Save now!
Most Popular
-
Davenport police investigate possible rolling shootout
-
Police: Identity theft ring busted in Bettendorf
-
Two accused of robbing Davenport convenience store now face federal charges
-
Davenport man accused of sexually abusing victim under the age of 12 more than 10 times
-
Column: It's time to pass the USMCA
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Sale
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.