Memorial Christian Church, Moline, will have an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, to recognize Pastor Chuck Dorsey's retirement after 15 years at the church.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks and social distancing are required. There will be a program at 2:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served at the church, 1624 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.